Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $108,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $174,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 76.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) traded down 2.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $62.16. 833,181 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.94 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post $4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $446,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $1,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

