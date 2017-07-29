Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 117,664.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,216,000 after buying an additional 4,408,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,518,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $7,306,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $6,901,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,171,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,624,000 after buying an additional 131,039 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE MEI) traded down 1.49% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,523 shares. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post $2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on MEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other.

