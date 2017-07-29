Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given News Impact Score of 0.14

News stories about Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Drainage Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.3992396271688 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE WMS) traded down 1.69% on Friday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 113,935 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 102.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Chlapaty acquired 30,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,770.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty acquired 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 227,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,500.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products, primarily in North and South America, and Europe. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment manufactures and markets products throughout the United States.

