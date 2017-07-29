AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. American National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 13.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie Inc. alerts:

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE ABBV) traded down 1.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,012,352 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $75.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 148.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/abbvie-inc-abbv-shares-sold-by-montrusco-bolton-investments-inc-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Vetr raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.28 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.52.

In other news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Chase sold 38,300 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $2,502,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,960.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,135 shares of company stock worth $18,841,085. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.