49,257 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited accounts for 3.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 31.5% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 10,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 49,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 893,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE BABA) traded up 2.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,449,438 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 2.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $160.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $118.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited also was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 64,571 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average daily volume of 25,287 put options.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group Holding Limited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.85.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

