28,925 Shares in Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd (JPC) Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd (NYSE:JPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd by 29.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd by 32.0% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 201,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd (JPC) opened at 10.57 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “28,925 Shares in Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd (JPC) Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/29/28925-shares-in-nuveen-preferred-income-opportunities-fd-jpc-acquired-by-brave-asset-management-inc.html.

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income; and its secondary objective is total return. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred securities and up to 20% opportunistically over the market cycle in other types of securities, primarily income-oriented securities, such as corporate and taxable municipal debt, and common equity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd (NYSE:JPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.