$13.50 Million in Sales Expected for Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) to post sales of $13.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crown Crafts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $13.50 million. Crown Crafts posted sales of $15.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Crafts will report full year sales of $13.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $63.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.30 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown Crafts.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 million. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

CRWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on Crown Crafts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Crown Crafts in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 1,659.8% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 169,885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 901,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 3,825.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 22,953 shares in the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts (CRWS) traded down 3.08% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 30,670 shares of the company traded hands. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc operates indirectly through its subsidiaries, Crown Crafts Infant Products, Inc and Hamco, Inc, in the infant and toddler products segment within the consumer products industry. The Company operates though the segment of infant and toddler products. These products consist of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products and accessories.

