Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,801,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,423,000 after buying an additional 214,825 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,837,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,053,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 59.6% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,712,000 after buying an additional 675,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,253,000 after buying an additional 27,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,153,000 after buying an additional 49,599 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) traded up 2.12% on Friday, reaching $197.94. 1,785,838 shares of the company traded hands. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $205.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.30.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.72.

In other General Dynamics Corporation news, VP Christopher Marzilli sold 43,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $8,838,129.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,719,164.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $500,021.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

