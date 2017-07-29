-$0.96 EPS Expected for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to report earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($3.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. Caladrius Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 678.79% and a negative net margin of 84.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Caladrius Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) traded down 4.57% on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 68,355 shares of the company traded hands. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caladrius Biosciences were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs.

