$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation had a net margin of 155.62% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation by 18,297.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation by 124.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 52,827 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 136,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) traded up 0.86% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. 226,326 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $238.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage assets in the United States. Its principal objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation.

