$0.21 EPS Expected for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Raven Industries’ earnings. Raven Industries reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Raven Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raven Industries.
Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter.
RAVN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $111,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $166,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $221,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) traded up 0.74% on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,463 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.
Raven Industries, Inc is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar).
