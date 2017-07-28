Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Likely to Impact Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Harsco Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of -0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) traded down 0.64% on Friday, hitting $15.55. 309,134 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.25 billion. Harsco Corporation has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Harsco Corporation had a positive return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Corporation will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HSC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Harsco Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 6,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $101,260.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides outsourced on-site services to the global metals industry, with the operations focused in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

