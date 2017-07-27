Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) Stake Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Graham Holdings were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graham Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,025,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Graham Holdings by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Graham Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Graham Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Graham Holdings by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) traded down 1.47% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $590.80. 18,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $598.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.09. Graham Holdings Company has a 12 month low of $440.55 and a 12 month high of $615.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Graham Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Graham Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Graham Holdings Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

