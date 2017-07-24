Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report $388.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harsco Corporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.90 million and the lowest is $387.50 million. Harsco Corporation posted sales of $369.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco Corporation will report full year sales of $388.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harsco Corporation.

Get Harsco Corporation alerts:

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Harsco Corporation had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Harsco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE HSC) traded down 2.568% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.125. 123,279 shares of the stock were exchanged. Harsco Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock’s market cap is $1.29 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.20 Million” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/24/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-harsco-corporation-nysehsc-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-388-20-million-updated.html.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 6,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $101,260.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation Company Profile

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides outsourced on-site services to the global metals industry, with the operations focused in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco Corporation (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.