Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Harsco Corporation were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Harsco Corporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in shares of Harsco Corporation by 11.1% in the first quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harsco Corporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco Corporation by 78.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harsco Corporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco Corporation alerts:

Shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) opened at 15.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.25 billion. Harsco Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Harsco Corporation had a positive return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco Corporation will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/24/harsco-corporation-nysehsc-position-increased-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. BidaskClub lowered Harsco Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 6,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $101,260.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation Company Profile

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides outsourced on-site services to the global metals industry, with the operations focused in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.