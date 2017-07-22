Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to Sell

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th.

According to Zacks, “Mallinckrodt is currently focused on reshaping its product portfolio through strategic acquisitions and non-core asset divestitures. The company sold its Nuclear Imaging business due to lingering challenging conditions for quite some time. The company also sold its Intrathecal Therapy business to focus on its key areas. The generic segment continues to face weakness as various product categories are witnessing stiff competition, which is hurting both their volumes and prices. Weakness in shares persist as shares have underperformed the Medical-Generic Drugs industry so far in 2017. On the other hand, Acthar sales continue to be strong on the back of increased formulary positions and access for appropriate patients in both the commercial and public environments. The company is working on expanding Acthar's label further.”

MNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mallinckrodt PLC in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.50 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Mallinckrodt PLC to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mallinckrodt PLC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) traded up 1.52% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. 1,984,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The company’s market capitalization is $4.71 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Mallinckrodt PLC had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Coleman N. Lannum III acquired 1,350 shares of Mallinckrodt PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,901.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,659.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Coleman N. Lannum III acquired 1,968 shares of Mallinckrodt PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.20 per share, with a total value of $90,921.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $248,608 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 20.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 96.4% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt PLC Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

