Harsco Corporation (HSC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.28% of Harsco Corporation worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Harsco Corporation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harsco Corporation by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,863,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after buying an additional 148,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Harsco Corporation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 171,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco Corporation during the fourth quarter worth $3,049,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco Corporation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 38,699 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harsco Corporation (HSC) opened at 15.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.25 billion. Harsco Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.40 million. Harsco Corporation had a positive return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harsco Corporation will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harsco Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 6,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $101,260.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,125 shares in the company, valued at $485,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation Company Profile

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides outsourced on-site services to the global metals industry, with the operations focused in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

