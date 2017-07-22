Robert John Briscoe Purchases 50,000 Shares of Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) Stock

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

Robert John Briscoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Robert John Briscoe purchased 293,500 shares of Colabor Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,215.00.

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) traded down 5.62% during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 227,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Colabor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $85.77 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc is a Canada-based distributor of food and food-related products. The Company serves foodservice and retail markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution Segment includes operating activities, such as Summit Foodservice, which is a distributor and master food wholesaler; Skor Cash & Carry Division, which operates over five Cash & Carry locations in southern Ontario and offers over 12,000 retail and food service products; Colabor Food Distributor, which is a distributor to foodservice and retail customers; Les Pecheries Norref Quebec Inc, which is a fresh fish and seafood products importer and distributor in the province of Quebec, and Lauzon Meats is a distributor of Cargill beef brands.

