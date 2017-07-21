Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Likely to Impact Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price

News coverage about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Harsco Corporation earned a news sentiment score of -0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Harsco Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) opened at 16.10 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $1.29 billion. Harsco Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Harsco Corporation had a positive return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Harsco Corporation will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 6,706 shares of Harsco Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $101,260.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides outsourced on-site services to the global metals industry, with the operations focused in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

