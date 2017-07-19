Harsco Corporation (HSC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.39% of Harsco Corporation worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Harsco Corporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in shares of Harsco Corporation by 11.1% in the first quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Harsco Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Harsco Corporation by 78.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE HSC) traded up 2.6939% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.0716. 105,322 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.29 billion. Harsco Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Harsco Corporation had a positive return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Harsco Corporation’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harsco Corporation will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harsco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Harsco Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 6,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $101,260.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,125 shares in the company, valued at $485,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides outsourced on-site services to the global metals industry, with the operations focused in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

