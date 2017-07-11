Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities Inc. alerts:

SUI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Sun Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised Sun Communities from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 535,454 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 195.93 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.90. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $91.37.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/07/11/zacks-investment-research-lowers-sun-communities-inc-sui-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 638.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.