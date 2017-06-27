Colabor Group Inc (GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe Purchases 50,000 Shares

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe bought 50,000 shares of Colabor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

Robert John Briscoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Robert John Briscoe bought 293,500 shares of Colabor Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,215.00.

Shares of Colabor Group Inc (TSE GCL) traded up 4.35% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,936 shares. Colabor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $98.03 million and a PE ratio of 27.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc is a Canada-based distributor of food and food-related products. The Company serves foodservice and retail markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution Segment includes operating activities, such as Summit Foodservice, which is a distributor and master food wholesaler; Skor Cash & Carry Division, which operates over five Cash & Carry locations in southern Ontario and offers over 12,000 retail and food service products; Colabor Food Distributor, which is a distributor to foodservice and retail customers; Les Pecheries Norref Quebec Inc, which is a fresh fish and seafood products importer and distributor in the province of Quebec, and Lauzon Meats is a distributor of Cargill beef brands.

