AveXis, Inc. (AVXS) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS) in a research note published on Thursday, May 25th. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVXS. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on AveXis from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on AveXis in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AveXis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.86.

AveXis (AVXS) traded up 7.07% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.13. 2,300,885 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.12 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. AveXis has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AveXis will post ($4.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $144,874.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $144,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,341 shares of company stock worth $406,682 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AveXis during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AveXis during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of AveXis during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of AveXis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AveXis by 26.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

