Insider Buying: Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) insider Cory Wade Neufeld acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,590.00.

Cory Wade Neufeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Cory Wade Neufeld purchased 1,700 shares of Inter Pipeline stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,243.00.

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE IPL) traded down 1.77% on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,241 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. Inter Pipeline Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

IPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.00.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a petroleum transportation, storage and natural gas liquids processing business. The Company’s segments include oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) processing business and bulk liquid storage business. The Company geographical segments include Canada and Europe.

