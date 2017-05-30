Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.07 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,652,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,532,342,000 after buying an additional 516,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,236,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) opened at 143.91 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post $6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

