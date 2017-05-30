Zpg Plc’s (ZPLA) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Zpg Plc (LON:ZPLA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, May 5th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.01) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZPLA. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.33) target price on shares of Zpg Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.11) target price on shares of Zpg Plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zpg Plc in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.14) price target on shares of Zpg Plc in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zpg Plc in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 382.33 ($4.91).
Shares of Zpg Plc (ZPLA) opened at 379.040863 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 344.32. Zpg Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 226.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 401.20.
About Zpg Plc
ZPG PLC, formerly Zoopla Property Group Plc, is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch and PrimeLocation. it has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United Kingdom (UK) Agency, which represents property advertising services provided to estate agents and lettings agents; New Homes, which represents property advertising services provided to new home developers, and Other Property Services, which represents overseas property advertising services, display advertising and data services.
Receive News & Ratings for Zpg Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zpg Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.