Zpg Plc’s (ZPLA) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Zpg Plc (LON:ZPLA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, May 5th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.01) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZPLA. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.33) target price on shares of Zpg Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.11) target price on shares of Zpg Plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zpg Plc in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.14) price target on shares of Zpg Plc in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zpg Plc in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 382.33 ($4.91).

Get Zpg Plc alerts:

Shares of Zpg Plc (ZPLA) opened at 379.040863 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 344.32. Zpg Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 226.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 401.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/zpg-plc-zpla-earns-add-rating-from-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

About Zpg Plc

ZPG PLC, formerly Zoopla Property Group Plc, is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch and PrimeLocation. it has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United Kingdom (UK) Agency, which represents property advertising services provided to estate agents and lettings agents; New Homes, which represents property advertising services provided to new home developers, and Other Property Services, which represents overseas property advertising services, display advertising and data services.

Receive News & Ratings for Zpg Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zpg Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.