BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Off Wall Street reiterated a strong sell rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Zoetis (ZTS) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,460 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.07. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $348,025.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

