Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in a research report report published on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company reissued a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zillow Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) opened at 43.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The company’s market capitalization is $7.94 billion. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $245.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 29,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,311,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,215.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 120,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $5,207,127.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,127.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 25,959,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,070,000 after buying an additional 567,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,312,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,579,000 after buying an additional 2,452,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,269,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,444,000 after buying an additional 497,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,820.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,473,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after buying an additional 5,188,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 89.3% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,668,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,187,000 after buying an additional 2,202,599 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

