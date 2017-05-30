Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Position Raised by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Zendesk worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Zendesk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Zendesk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Zendesk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 94,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 132,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk Inc alerts:

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) opened at 26.74 on Tuesday. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Position Raised by Nationwide Fund Advisors” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/zendesk-inc-zen-position-raised-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $1,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,341,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $250,520.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,505 shares of company stock worth $2,572,211. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc (Zendesk) is a software development company. The Zendesk family of products is built to work together to help organizations understand and manage customer relationships. All Zendesk products share a common interface and are being developed to support a shared services infrastructure and common customer data platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.