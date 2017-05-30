Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $865 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.76 million. Zebra Technologies Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies Corp. updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) opened at 105.92 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $107.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 6,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $651,586.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 9,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $942,742.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $2,459,016 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 22,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies Corp.

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

