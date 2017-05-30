Zacks: Paragon Commercial Corp (PBNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paragon Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:PBNC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Paragon Commercial Corp’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Paragon Commercial Corp an industry rank of 92 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on PBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paragon Commercial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Paragon Commercial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Paragon Commercial Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

In other Paragon Commercial Corp news, insider Brian K. Reid sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $136,470.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,343 shares in the company, valued at $770,372.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon Commercial Corp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 363,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon Commercial Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 185,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon Commercial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paragon Commercial Corp by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon Commercial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:PBNC) traded down 1.03% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $277.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. Paragon Commercial Corp has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.05.

About Paragon Commercial Corp

Paragon Commercial Corporation is a bank holding company for Paragon Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general commercial banking in Wake and Mecklenburg Counties, North California. The Bank offers private banking and commercial banking services. Its private banking services include deposit services, such as debit cards and safe deposit boxes.

