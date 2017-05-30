Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Orrstown Financial Services an industry rank of 92 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORRF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/zacks-orrstown-financial-services-orrf-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) traded down 1.36% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. 18,107 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Ceddia sold 1,250 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $25,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $168,816.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s activities involve accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.