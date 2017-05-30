Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vuzix Co. (VUZI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells display devices that are worn like eyeglasses and feature built-in video screens that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet or video games. It produces both monocular and binocular Video Eyewear devices. The Company focuses on consumer markets for gaming and mobile video and on rugged mobile displays for defence and industrial applications. Vuzix Corporation is based in Rochester, New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Vuzix (NASDAQ VUZI) opened at 5.80 on Wednesday. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 128.13% and a negative net margin of 746.17%. Analysts forecast that Vuzix will post ($0.86) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth $108,000. Carl Domino Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 191.7% in the first quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 19.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 38,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

