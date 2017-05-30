Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Olympus Corp (OCPNY) to “Buy”

Olympus Corp (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Olympus Corp (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) traded down 1.16% on Wednesday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,628 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. Olympus Corp has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

Olympus Corp Company Profile

Olympus Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. The Company’s segments include Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business and Others. The Company’s Medical Business manufactures and sells medical endoscopes, surgical endoscopes, endotherapy devices and other products.

