Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) to “Hold”

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) opened at 6.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm’s market capitalization is $63.58 million.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.53. Analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post ($3.36) earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Leap Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, formerly HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company engages in acquiring and developing therapeutics in cancer biology. Its lead product candidates for use in clinical trials include TRX518 and DKN-01. DKN-01 is a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1 (DKK1).

