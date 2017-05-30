IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IPG PHOTONICS is the world leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers. IPG pioneered the development and commercialization of optical fiber-based lasers for use in a wide range of applications such as materials processing, advanced applications, telecommunications and medical applications. Fiber lasers have revolutionized the industry by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with conventional lasers, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease operating costs. IPG has its headquarters in Oxford, Massachusetts, and has additional plants and offices throughout the world. “

Get IPG Photonics Co. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark Co. increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Summit Redstone restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) opened at 139.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.67. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $143.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average is $113.46.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.97 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post $5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-ipg-photonics-co-ipgp-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

In related news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $638,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,621,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,051,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,908 over the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,188.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 13.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.