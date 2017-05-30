Five9 Inc (FIVN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Pacific Crest upgraded Five9 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Five9 from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ FIVN) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. 191,846 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. Five9 has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock’s market cap is $1.19 billion.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $47.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post ($0.02) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $262,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $148,254.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 980,560 shares of company stock worth $16,619,292. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9 Inc (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. The Company’s solution, which consists of its VCC cloud platform and applications, allows simultaneous management and optimization of customer interactions across voice, chat, e-mail, Web, social media and mobile channels, either directly or through its application programming interfaces (APIs).

