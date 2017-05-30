Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. The firm presently has a $102.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized engineering and manufacturing company principally serving aerospace and defense markets. They design, manufacture and market highly engineered products and systems for application within the industries they serve. Their products are found on most military and commercial aircraft, helicopters, and land-based systems. Their sales are diversified across three broad markets: defense, commercial aerospace, and general industrial. “

Get Esterline Technologies Co. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Esterline Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Esterline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE ESL) traded down 0.05% on Monday, reaching $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 131,486 shares. Esterline Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $97.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Esterline Technologies will post $4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-esterline-technologies-co-esl-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

In related news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $191,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert S. Yost sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $620,487.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 301,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after buying an additional 73,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esterline Technologies (ESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.