CDW Corp (CDW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 8th. They currently have $66.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW Corporation offers information technology products and services to business, government, education and healthcare customers primarily in the United States and Canada. Its hardware products comprise network communications, notebooks/mobile devices, data storage, video monitors, printers, desktops and servers as well as NetComm products. The company’s software services include licensing, licensing management, software solutions and services. In addition, it offers configuration services which include virtualization, collaboration, security, mobility, data centre optimization and cloud computing. CDW Corporation is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CDW Corp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of CDW Corp in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of CDW Corp in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CDW Corp in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CDW Corp in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW Corp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.17.

CDW Corp (NASDAQ CDW) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.33. 696,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. CDW Corp has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. CDW Corp had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 53.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Corp will post $3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CDW Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

In other CDW Corp news, VP Neil B. Fairfield sold 5,323 shares of CDW Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $316,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $710,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,443,898.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Corp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in shares of CDW Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. BRC Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Corp during the third quarter worth about $7,039,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CDW Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 227,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CDW Corp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,457,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,382,000 after buying an additional 199,271 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

