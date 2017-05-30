Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ball Co. (BLL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corporation's top and bottom lines registered year-over-year growth in first-quarter 2017, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reaffirmed its long-term financial goals. It expects 2017 free cash flow to be in the range of $750–$850 million and capital spending of around $500 million. Ball Corporation remains on track with free cash flow, EVA dollar growth, earnings per share growth and cost savings targets for 2017. The company will benefit from optimizing its packaging, manufacturing, network and beverage food and aerosol; and improvement in aerospace business. However, Ball Corporation's results will be hurt by increased expenses. Persistent weakness in demand at the end-market level for carbonated soft drinks, beer, and food also remain headwinds. The company underperformed the Zacks categorized sub industry over the past one year.”

Get Ball Co. alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLL. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $39.50 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Shares of Ball (BLL) opened at 40.69 on Monday. Ball has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball will post $2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-ball-co-bll-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In related news, Director R David Hoover sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $198,482.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,126,617.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,110 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ball by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $126,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.