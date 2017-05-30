Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, “Omnicell exited first quarter 2017 on a disappointing note with year-over-year decline in both earnings and revenues. We are also concerned about the company’s increasing cost of production and integration expenses. The escalating costs continue to dent margin performance. Weak hospital spending trends and tough competition also pose threats. Over the last one month, Omnicell’s shares were trading neck to neck with the Zacks Categorized Medical Information Systems industry. Post its first-quarter debacle; the company witnessed a nose dive in its share price which is currently trading much below the broader industry. Yet, the market is optimistic on the growing significance of medication non-adherence where Omnicell is making substantial expansion. The company is also progressing well with its three-pronged growth strategy. We are particularly looking forward to the launch of the XT Series in the quarter which should boost revenue and profitability down the line.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of Omnicell (OMCL) opened at 41.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.53 billion. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.36. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $99,542.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $746,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,280 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $865,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omnicell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after buying an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,972,000 after buying an additional 47,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

