Zacks Investment Research Lowers NiSource Inc. (NI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NiSource is benefiting from continued execution of its infrastructure investment strategy. NiSource will annually invest nearly $1.6–$1.8 billion in planned utility infrastructures from 2018 to 2020 and has identified long-term infrastructure investments worth $30 billion. Shares of the company have returned better than the broader industry in the last six months. NiSource’s regulated business model provides visibility to its forward earnings. Despite investing in upgrade programs, NiSource Inc. faces the risk of disruption in operation from its ageing infrastructure. Further, delays in completion of projects increase capital costs and stretch the time limit of NiSource’s expected benefit from these projects. Inconsistent weather conditions might deter NiSource’s growth.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of NiSource (NYSE NI) opened at 25.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In other news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 38,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $934,837.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at $882,055.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,139. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,705,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,954,000 after buying an additional 22,768,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NiSource by 70.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,428,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,632,000 after buying an additional 7,194,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,546,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,339,000 after buying an additional 179,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,998,000 after buying an additional 823,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,882,000 after buying an additional 260,469 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

