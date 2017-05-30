Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) to Hold

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, “Jack in the Box’s shares have outpaced the Zacks categorized Retail-Restaurants industry in the past one year. The company sees significant growth opportunities for both its brands, going forward. It makes regular menu innovations and also provides LPO’s at both its flagship restaurants to drive long-term customer loyalty. Apart from menu innovation and remodeling efforts, the company expects catering, marketing initiatives and delivery to boost comps at the Qdoba brand. Also, the company has mostly positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, costs related to increased marketing initiatives might keep profits under pressure. Also, a challenging macroeconomic environment leading to decelerating comps growth and increased competition in breakfast and lunch day parts raises concerns. Estimates for the current quarter too have been going slightly down ahead of its fiscal Q2 2017 earnings release.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JACK. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company set a $125.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.65.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ JACK) opened at 105.84 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $113.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.36 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.17%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $150,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $715,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,410.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mik Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $53,322,000. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 178.8% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 55.4% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

