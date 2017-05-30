Zacks Investment Research Lowers Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) to Sell

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

IDRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ IDRA) opened at 1.61 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The firm’s market cap is $240.13 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,621.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Invest Corp Pillar sold 450,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $1,018,841.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,217,066 shares of company stock worth $5,063,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 41,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 156,400 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 70.8% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 143,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 59,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The Company utilizes two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, which include Toll-like receptor (TLR) targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology.

