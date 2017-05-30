Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortive Corp (FTV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Fortive Corporation Fortive Corporation is a leading supplier and manufacturer of industrial products. Its first quarter 2017 earnings were above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the last one year, the stock has underperformed the Zacks categorized Electronics Test Equipment Industry. The high-single digit core growth in the company’s Transportation Technologies platform, ongoing margin expansion owing to the Fortive Business System, acquisitions and strong free cash flow generation remain the positives. However, end market cyclicality, integration issues and uncertainties in the international markets pose concerns.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fortive Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fortive Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive Corp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC set a $66.00 price target on Fortive Corp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortive Corp in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) opened at 63.51 on Thursday. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $64.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92.

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

In related news, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $725,413.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 131,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $8,228,505.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,236.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortive Corp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Fortive Corp by 20.0% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fortive Corp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new position in Fortive Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive Corp

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

