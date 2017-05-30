Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Corp (THFF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $45.00 price target on shares of First Financial Corp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ THFF) opened at 46.40 on Friday. First Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. First Financial Corp had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Corp will post $2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Corp’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Financial Corp by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Corp by 52.6% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Corp during the third quarter worth about $640,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corp Company Profile

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Financial Bank, N.A.

