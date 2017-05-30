Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, “Ellie Mae, Inc. operates electronic mortgage origination networks in the United States. The Company’s network and technology-enabled solutions help streamline and automate the mortgage origination process. Solutions offered by Ellie include Encompass software, a comprehensive operating system that handles key business and management functions involved in running a mortgage origination business, and serves as a gateway to the Ellie Mae Network. Through its solutions the Company also offers services like: automated preparation of the disclosure and closing documents; electronic document management and websites and electronic connectivity. Ellie Mae, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair raised Ellie Mae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ellie Mae from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.89.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ ELLI) opened at 110.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.22. Ellie Mae has a 12-month low of $77.60 and a 12-month high of $112.77.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ellie Mae will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ellie Mae news, CFO Edgar Luce sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $432,014.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Levin sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $105,999.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,914.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,482,000 after buying an additional 127,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 83,812.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,519,000 after buying an additional 2,186,670 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,607,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,631,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,485,000 after buying an additional 132,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ellie Mae by 904.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,163,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,525,000 after buying an additional 1,047,786 shares during the period.

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

