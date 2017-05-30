Barclays PLC (BCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, “Barclays' shares have significantly underperformed the Zacks categorized Foreign Banks industry over the last six months. The company’s first quarter 2017 net income more than doubled, driven by impressive underwriting performance and substantial drop in losses in Non-Core division. The company’s efforts to restructure and simplify its operations continue to lower its costs. Also, the bank is on track to wind down its Non-Core division by mid-2017. However, the company has been facing pressure on revenues owing to weak global economic recovery and uncertainty related to Brexit. Moreover, stringent regulatory landscape will continue to weigh on the company’s near-term performance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.36 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Barclays PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Natixis lowered Barclays PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Barclays PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) opened at 10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC during the third quarter valued at $731,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barclays PLC by 95.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barclays PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barclays PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Oak Hill Advisors LP increased its stake in Barclays PLC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 2,074,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

