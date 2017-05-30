Ageas SA (AGESY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ageas SA (NASDAQ:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Ageas SA (AGESY) opened at 40.30 on Thursday. Ageas SA has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91.

Ageas SA Company Profile

ageas SA is an international insurance company. The Company’s business segments include Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia and General Account. The Belgian insurance activities operate under the name of AG Insurance. The Company’s business in the United Kingdom is a national provider of Nonlife insurance solutions.

