Synthetic Biologics Inc (SYN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEMKT:SYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “Synthetic Biologics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development of synthetic DNA-based therapeutics and innovative disease-modifying medicines for serious illnesses. The Company is engaged in developing product candidates to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, relapses in multiple sclerosis, cognitive dysfunction in multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Synthetic Biologics, Inc., formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Get Synthetic Biologics Inc alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. FBR & Co lifted their target price on Synthetic Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) traded up 2.5000% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.6068. 675,463 shares of the stock were exchanged. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $73.97 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Synthetic Biologics will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Synthetic Biologics Inc (SYN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-synthetic-biologics-inc-syn-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics to protect the gut microbiome while targeting pathogen-specific diseases. The Company’s lead product candidates in Phase II development are SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), and SYN-004, which is designed to protect the gut microbiome (gastrointestinal (GI) microflora) from the effects of certain commonly used intravenous (IV) antibiotics for the prevention of C.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synthetic Biologics (SYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.